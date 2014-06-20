Kalk Bay Pick Up

Cape Townian, Anna Jellema Butler hit Kalk Bay with her younger brother to collect some bags of plastic before they make their way into our oceans. She put together this rad video as an entry into this month’s Tuffy Clean Your Beach Campaign.

“Hi ZigZag,

My younger brother and I decided to try fill some bags at the Harbour beach in Kalk Bay before our school holidays end. During the holiday the litter just piles up and there was plenty for us to collect on land and floating around in the water. Once that was done, we walked down to Dalebrook and managed to get a bit more. We both agreed that getting a new Firewire would be the best thing that could happen this summer! I also enjoy filming, so I made this short video of the bags we filled.

It’s so cool looking through all the entries for this. You are really getting everyone motivated and excited to keep our beaches clean!

Cheers,

Anna”