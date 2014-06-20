 
Hout Bay Helpers

“Hi Zigzag Magazine and Tuffy Bags
 
Please see me and my dog, Peaches at Hout Bay beach last weekend.  It was our class beach clean up and I filled a whole bag, mostly with plastic!  It was great to get down on the beach with my dog and make a difference.
 
I am a nipper and love bodyboarding, surfing and just having fun in the sea.  I would love to win a Firewire Surfboard as I only have a bodyboard and think it is time for me to learn more about surfing.  I go to Llandudno school and Llandudno Lifesaving club each week where I run flags, swim and bodyboard.  The water is always cold but I am tough, like Tuffy Bags!
 
Hope you like my story and my photos,
 
Thanks you
 
Connor Van Rensburg”

