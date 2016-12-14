Feeling The Clean Up Stoke

Martin Ruhnke and his mates were extremely inspired by the Tuffy competition and had the following to say:

“Hey hey,

we would like to enter the Comp but in general would like to say what a great thing it is to start something like the Tuffy Clean Your Beach campaign. We live in Sunset Beach and started cleaning it because of the competition but now we do it whenever there is time in the evening. Collecting trash on your local beach with the beautiful sunset, your buddy and a cold beer – is anything better?!

The reactions on the beach were overwhelming. We ha people coming to us and handing us trash they had collected and saying thank you’. One man even shook our hand! So on top of keeping your beach clean, you do have a great impact on others and maybe one or two will think twice about littering the beach the next time or even collect trash themselves.

So overall we are just grateful people with a much more beautiful beach afterwards.

Still pretty frightening how little we moved away from the entrance to the beach until our bags where full. So much plastic lying around, I can not fathom how those vast fields of plastic in the middle on the ocean look like. Scary

So cheers for the eyeopener on how easy it is to do something”

And to spread the stoke further, they now stand a chance to win a brand new Firewire!