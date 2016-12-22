Father And Son Beach Clean Up

On Christmas Eve, father and son hit the Western Cape beaches for a little beach clean up before a surf. See their entry into the Tuffy Clean Your Beach Campaign below.

“On the day before Christmas we went to our local surf spot to clean up our beach. We could not afford a huge gift this year but Tyrone said its OK dad, just help me to send in the pics to Zigzag to try and win the Firewire surfboard. I was stoked for him and we went right down to the beach and we also had a awesome session after cleaning.

Thank you . Shakas from David & Tyrone.”