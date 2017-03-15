Taking Care Of Durban Beaches

“Hi Zigzag team

Please see our picture from an incredible beach clean up held today at Durban Surf.

It was heart breaking to see our beautiful beach front so littered, mainly we found straws, earbuds and small pieces of plastic everywhere but with the help of a few awesome volunteers we managed to take a good chunk of it off the beach!

We are driven to continue with monthly beach clean ups and we will definitely use the Tuffy bags to tackle the next littered beach.

Ps. We couldn’t use the Tuffy bags this time because the municipality would only collect their bags.

Michelle Roberts”