Soliphilia

Hey Zigzag team x

Please see our picture from our Beach Clean up we organised this weekend that just passed.

Was so stoked with the turn out – we will be initiating monthly beach clean ups around our local beaches.

Would be great to get all ocean lovers to join us in making a difference to our local beaches and giving back to the ocean.

Theres a beautiful word “Soliphilia” is about the idea of the need for humans to collaborate and work together to protect and save the earth & oceans,

To unite people , and give a feeling of strength , wholeness and solidarity … (Philosopher Glenn Albrecht)

*Wouldn’t it be amazing to put this word into action x

The pic is a classic angry face from my side – but at least I got a perspective of what washed up on our local beaches and find away to tackle these issues.

Thanks

Mel x