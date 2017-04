Calendar Clean Up

Howzit Zigzag

Any dedicated surfer is at the beach daily and regardless if there’s surf, there is always some trash to pick up.

So in walking Miss Piggy post surf or not, we clean up as much litter as we can carry and have taken a daily picture of our haul.

Just to keep it very eco-friendly no disposable gloves or new plastic bags get used.

Hope you like our effort?

Keeping it clean.

Jamii and Miss Piggy