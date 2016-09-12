Edit-duh!

If only there was a ‘Re-Do’, ‘Control-Z’ button we could have clicked after the new issue of Zigzag was printed. If only there was a time-machine we could have climbed into before it flew into postboxes and hit mag stands across the country… Then we could’ve made sure that we had correctly credited this epic lineup shot featured on Page 85 of Zigzag 40.7 to Paige Fiddes – a talented Shot Bru contributor from the Mother City.

But alas, we went straight ahead, guns blazing, and sent Zag 40.7 off to the printer crediting the photo to another talented Cape Town photographer, Faine Loubser. What kind, Mr Edit-duh!?

After banging our heads on our desks, we’d like to clear things up – the photo (seen above) that appears in issue 40.7’s Shot Bru section was captured perfectly by Paige Fiddes.

And this shot (seen below) by Faine Loubser could’ve been a winner too we reckon.

Apologies for the confusion, Paige, Faine and all our fine readers. Our big bad!

*To see more of their epic images follow Paige and Faine on Instagram – @paige_fiddes (Paige Fiddes) and @fainepearl (Faine Loubser)