Everyone Wins at 2014 Vintners Surf Classic

For the past 15 years some of the country’s best winemakers have gathered to contest the Vintners Surf Classic, which was originally started by a group of 12 that loved to surf and hated golf.
Stoked competitors at the 2014 Vintners Surf Classic say cheers to another great event.
“Every year winemakers are invited by various suppliers in the wine industry to play a round of golf,” explained Sebastien Beaumont of Beaumont wines. “But there were a few of us that were frustrated by this. Why should they get a day off to play golf and we only get the weekends to surf?”
And so this core group of Western Cape based winemakers came up with the idea of taking one Friday off a year to do what they love most and the annual Vintners Surf Classic was established in 2000.
Jongensfontein offered rippable waves for this year’s event.
This year’s event took place this past Friday (15 August) in fun overhead waves at Jongensfontein and 45 stoked winemakers contested the four separate divisions : Juniors, Womens, Seniors and Veterans.
Although the Vintners Surf Classic ultimately determines who shreds the hardest in the surf, the event’s focus is aimed more at having a massive amount of fun and catching up with old friends. And we all know the best surfer out there is the one having the most fun.
Womens division winner, Trizanne Barnard sure was having fun.
“The most amazing part of the event is the spirit in which it is held. It’s a celebration of our love for surfing and wine and has become a family affair with wives and children all joining in,” said Sebastian.
Once final scores were tallied up, Gunter Schultz from Tamboerskloof wines won the Seniors division once again. Chris Boustred from Remhoogte won the Juniors, and big wave charger Ross Lindsay took the Veterans division. In the Womens division only two competitors took to the waves this year, and Trizanne Barnard from Trizanne wines took the title.
2014 Vintners Surf Classic winners : Chris, Trizanne, Ross and Gunther.
The prizegiving took place at the Stilbaai Golf Club, where a delicious meal provided by the Stilbaai United Church were washed down with great wines as the winners were announced. Thanks to the generous sponsors of the Vintners Surf Classic, nobody went home empty handed.
These are some video highlights from the event captured by Adriaan Oelofse:
For more photos check out the Facebook album here, or go to vintners.co.za to check out the official event website hosted by sponsor, Country Digital.
Final Results:
Juniors:
1st: Chris Boustred – Remhoogte Estate
2nd: Nicky de Villiers – Durbanville Hills
3rd: Duncan Savage – Cape Point Vineyards
4th: JT Van Der Westhuizen – Kleinroosboom
Seniors:
1st: Gunter Schultz – Tamboerskloof wines
2nd: Pieter Walser – Blank Bottle
3rd: Francois Hanekom
4th: Bevan Johnson – Newton Johnson Vineyards
Veterans:
1st: Ross Lindsay – Nixon
2nd: Johan Reyneke – Reyneke wines
3rd: Anthony de Jager – Fairview Estate
4th: Kobus Joubert – Joubert Tradouw wines
Womens:
Trizaan Barnard – Trizaan wines
Penny – Natural Energy
Spot Awards:
Bodyboard Award – Jan Schlieman for longest wave ridden lying down
Dolphin Award – Bernard Le Roux
Nerd of the event – Carsten Migliarina, replied the most to emails
Best Wave of the day – Callie Louw
Surfer of the day – Cobus Joubert
Wipe-out of the day – John Kotze
Longest wave – Nicky de Villiers
Newest and youngest contestant – Marcus Sadie
Sponsors:
