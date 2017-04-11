9Miles Surf And Family Day

9Miles Project will be hosting their 4th Annual Surf Challenge and Family Day on 8th & 9th April at Strandfontein Pavilion and this year the programme is even more exciting and jam-packed! It will feature all the fun activities you have come to associate with 9Miles. At this year’s event an exciting new addition has been added – Acoustic Sunset Sessions which will be used as a platform for local artists to showcase their talents without any charges.

It is an activity for the whole family to enjoy. Soulful artists, vibrant dancers, spoken word and creative hip hop rappers will be entertaining the public. The music concert will end of the day and there is no better combination than good music, good food and tons of positivity. Taking place at this years event will also be an exciting exhibition and a live rescue demonstration conducted by the NSRI Strandfontein Base. Live Graffiti will be done by our talented local artists which will create a place for creativity to take place and minds to be unlocked.

It is a platform for people to get in touch with their inner artist. Free surfing lessons will be conducted by professional instructors so pop in and learn how to pop up. Another new addition to the event alongside the Surf Challenge, is the Academy Cup. 9Miles Project & Share The Stoke Foundation South Africa has joined hands to create an exciting inaugural first time Academy Cup to create a platform for the transforming of developing surfers in an individual competition. Inviting all outreach surf projects to participate in the competition. Through this competition the students will be given the opportunity to create new bonds with students from all over South Africa, learn new things from new people and have fun.

The objective of this event is to create an ambiance where friends and family can come together to indulge in a day filled with good energy and experience different mediums of the creative arts such as music, spoken word and dance. In addition, it serves to ignite an interest in surfing, other water sports and recreational activities amongst the youth. Visitors are also educated on the importance of preserving the ocean whilst connecting with other community members and families from surrounding areas.

Activities and Attractions to look forward to include:

• Surf Challenge

• NSRI Exhibition and Rescue Demonstration

• Surf Lessons

• Treasure Hunt

• Sand Castle Building

• Lifesaving Rescue Demonstration

• 5-a-side Beach Soccer

• Volleyball

• Kayaking

• SkateJam

• Live Music

• Graffiti Workshop

• Environmental Awareness

• Kids Play Area

• Stand Up Paddling Boarding Lessons

• Car Show

• Arts and Crafts

• Café and Coffee

Don’t miss out on this great event for the whole family! If you would like more information on how to register your children for the various activates or are interested in becoming a sponsor or exhibitor, please contact Nigel Savel on 082 042 7701 or email info@9milesproject.org.

About:

9Miles Project is an effective community based non-profit organization that provides holistic support to impoverished and high-risk youth from the surrounding coastal informal settlements and communities in Strandfontein. This is achieved through teaching surfing, supplementary academic support, life skills and leadership training, amongst many other activities and events.