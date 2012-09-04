with Matt Donaldson

[scrollGallery id=53]
This week’s featured artist is Matt Donaldson – Born in PE, but raised on equal parts Durban and Florida, USA. Thanks to his famous artist father, Kim, who’s made sure there has always been a paintbrush, canvas or camera lying around for his son to use, Matt has turned into a talented artist himself.
Check out more of his work here>>
6 Comments
I like your work Matt.
Your work is awesome son!
Very early in my wife’s first pregnancy, a couple we are friends with asked me if we were trying to have a child. As we hadn’t publicly disclosed the pregnancy yet, I awkwardly responded “We’re not not trying.” They mostly understood what I meant and left me that day with “Good luck with not not trying.”
Great story and art Matt!!
very inspiring art matt. job well done
Good shit Matt. Keep it up.