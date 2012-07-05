The Late Shift – Red Bull Nightshift 2012 highlights

Saturday 30 June 2012 marked the return of night surfing to Surf City after an absence of more than a decade. Here are the highlights from the Red Bull Nightshift 2012.
That was quite a show. Good work Jordy, nice to have something happening in Durban for a change.
