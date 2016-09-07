Skeleton Bay Mirage

When the swell first hit Skeleton Bay last week, it churned up countless unsurfable frothy monsters. Namibia may have been temperamental but with help from the tide and the hand of the sea gods, the line up became slightly more forgivable and most importantly, surfable. So the rumours are true, Namibia flopped and snarled only to turn on with some momentous A-grades.

Alan Van Gysen, as always, was there to snap up the action. Check out the gallery below to see what went down this time ’round in the land of the brine and the brave…