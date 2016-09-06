Cape Town based underwater and surf photographer, Olivia Anderson, took her first breath underwater in 2012. It was during her advanced diver’s course that she began photographing from the depths of the ocean and since 2013, she’s pretty much become part mermaid. With her incredible skill above and below the water, it’s difficult to believe that Olivia got into surf photography just six months ago – almost by accident.
Since the beginning of this year, Olivia has started emerging from the stillness of the deep blue to photograph great South African surf action up top. Her beautifully surreal and distinct photographic style has been splashing the pages of Zigzag, Shotbru, and flowing through surf-world social media like Benguela currents. From underwater wrecks in Egypt, to muck diving in the Knysna Lagoon, to some of the best barrel shots of South African up-and-comers – Olivia has an amphibious love for the ocean at every angle.
More about our latest Sharp Shooter, Olivia Anderson below:
**All Images © Olivia Anderson (unless otherwise indicated)
1 Comment
Hi there. The photographic work is out standding.
What brand of underwater camera did you use to take
the photographers underwater?
The photographers that you did on land are all sow out standding.
What brand of camera did you use to take the on land photographers?
The why you have posed your self was will worked outed.
From the dirt ion you had your try pod to the lighting to be in the write place
@ the write time to cash the write wave.
To know when to press that shutter.
What type of lags did you use to catcher such out standding
photographers?
I every thought of going in to the type of photography my self.
Good luck 4 the funcher my 2017 be a good year 4 you and your magazine.
From Leann Ruth M