Monday Mind-Surf

If you can’t actually be in the water, there’s no better way to start off the week than by getting involved in some good old-fashioned mind-surfing!
Let’s take you somewhere quiet in the Eastern Cape for our final mind-surf in 2015, so you can concentrate on ripping this barrelling right reef break. - Photo by: Louis Wulff
Just two more of these before we begin a new year! For our penultimate mind-surf this year, let’s take an evening cruise on a backlit peeler in Cape Town. - photo by: Alexander Kibble
Sunny, overhead, barrelling and empty; just the way we like it! We’re hoping the holidays will be filled with days like this, however, we'll mind-surf this glittering gem in the meantime. - Photo by: Michael Ansermino
Even though J-Bay has been shot countless times from every angle imaginable, shots like this still leave us as surfers staring dumbly, shaking our heads at the mesmerising lines that this point is capable of producing. - Photo by: Allan Horton / Shot Bru
This will get you going on a Monday morning: an ice cold Atlantic wedge served empty and smooth. - photo by: Seth Phitides
One of the benefits of mind-surfing is that there’s no wave too big or small for you to ride. That giant peak you spotted during your search for surf; conquered. And this tiny wedge in the Boland; ripped to bits. - photo by: Mark Jago
Baggies, blue water and barrels should be high up on the to do list this summer. In the mean time, here's a cranking left you can practice mentally pulling into while you wait for conditions to turn on. - Photo by: Nick Robson
Summer isn’t the best time for waves on the east coast, but there are enough fun bowls and shorebreaks on offer to work on your repertoire (and mind-surf) before the cyclone swells arrive. - photo by: Douge Fresh
You know the feeling! The waves are pumping and it’s torture watching perfect waves peel by while you’re stroking back out for more, so you put your head down and paddle twice as hard. - photo by: Alan van Gysen
You know that 9 foot-plus rhino chaser you keep dreaming about? Well, you’ll need every inch of it to ride this giant Sunset Reef barrel. Or you could just mind-surf it like most of us. - photo by: Sean Thompson
Here’s a good way to beat the summer heat; take a mental dip inside this icey beachbreak pit that was grinding away in Cape Town recently. - photo by: Brendan Pieterse
Long runs of small, messy onshore is enough to get anyone down. But if you keep at it and surf regardless, not only does it prepare you for when it's on, but it also makes those good sessions all the more enjoyable. - Photo by: Jordan Masters
We thought we'd mix things up a bit this week and change our usual mind-surf madness from Monday to Wednesday, providing some much needed mid-week tube time to help you through until your next 'board' meeting. - Photo by: Matt Hodge
The long weekend is over and once again we're all locked in, deep behind the work week's curtain and riding the foam ball furiously toward the light, waiting to get spat out into another weekend. - Photo by: Pierre de Villiers
The further you travel up the Weskus, the more you begin to realise the ratio between people and waves and how much it's tilted in your favour. Load up the boards, fill up the tank and keep searching. - Photo by: Jordan Masters
Standing up over a shallow ledge, this empty nug demonstrates how KZN isn't just all about sand-bottomed point breaks - if you know where to look that is. Photo by: Daniel Dedekind.
Breaking as round as they come and exploding onto a shallow shelf, back-dooring the peak while hanging on for dear life is the only way to get properly shacked here. - Photo by Chris Clarke
While the east coast boasts the best warm, sand-bottomed righthand point breaks in SA, the west coast mirrors this with rocky, kelp-laden lefts. But when it's on, these heaving walls will grind life-long memories into your surfing psyche, if you can brave the toe-numbing water temperatures. - Photo by: Michael Veltman
If exposure, composition and light (not to mention an empty, heaving right hand slab) have anything to do with what comprises a good surf shot, then this image ticks all the boxes. - Photo by: Daniel Grebe
It's not everyday you get to see perfect Dungeons breaking from this perspective, and judging by the comparative size between the barrel and the boat, this is one that most may prefer to just mind-surf. - Photo by: Grier Fisher
Thanks to Women's Day, this is the only type of Monday blues you need experience during your day off. - Photo by: Douge Fresh / Shot Bru
Here’s a peak you can mind-surf with a friend. A peeling right for you and a rippable left for them (or vice versa). - photo by: Brendan Pieterse
The Cape is home to plenty of perfect setups that are well off the beaten track, and making the mission to find some of them is where half the fun lies. -Photo by: Samuel Tome
The west coast is home to some of the best beach breaks our coastline has to offer, but pulling into one of these drainers so close to shore is not for the feint hearted. - Photo by: Jordan Masters
It’s not only great waves that makes surfing epic. It’s all the other stuff too, like the feeling of being out in nature and some of the incredible sights we see. - photo by: Sacha Specker
With lefts like this going off along our coast with nobody out, there's still plenty of potential out there. We just need to go out and find it. Photo by: Ross Lubbe / Shot Bru
Known for its power and perfect form, this surf oasis is not for the feint hearted. But if you can handle the harsh elements that surround it, the rewards are well worth the effort. For now, you can enjoy picturing yourself as deep in the tube as you like. Photo by: Seth Phitides
The low angle of this low tide ledge just makes it look all the more inviting. Use your imagination to pull in, park off and enjoy some alone time in the green room. - Photo by: Pierre De Villiers
Judging by the foot or so of water that's left under the lip, best you tuck in tight when mind-surfing this lefthand drainer. - Photo by: Morne Laubscher / Morbophoto
When the surf check yields results like this, there's hardly time for a mind-surf while you're strapping on the leash. - Photo by: Greg Ewing
Left or right, take your pick on this hollow Cape peak while you drop in for a cold mind-surf. - photo by: Alan Van Gysen
Feeling land-locked? Take a mental dip through the fence and into this uncontested, reeling nug. - Photo by: Billy Ackerman
It's clean, empty smokers like this which help remind us all that, at its best, SA surf is second-to-none. - Photo by: Pierre de Villiers
Perspective is everything with surf photography and while things may look gloomy and choppy in the background, the glassy foreground paints a very different picture. - Photo by: Ian Thurtell
With no takers for this cola-coloured Boland cave, it’s all yours to mind-surf the heck out of. - Photo by: Morné Laubscher / Morbo Photo
With the changing of the seasons, less light could mean less time in the water for some. Fortunately, the quality of surf on offer more than makes up for it. - Photo by: Nathan Roodt
You'd be hard pressed to find a better view than this on a Monday morning. - Photo by: Daniel Dedekind
Although having a drink before a surf is not recommended, a post session beer while mind-surfing is just fine. - Photo by: Tyerell Jordaan
There’s not much that beats paddling out at first light when the conditions are just right. - Photo by: Daniel Dedekind / Shot Bru
It’s not only at our desks or while lying in bed that we go mind-surfing. Some of our best mental manoeuvres are performed when we are actually in the water and staring a perfect empty wave in the face. - Photo by: Daniel Grebe
Cold, powerful and unforgiving; some of Cape Town’s spots are as testing as they come. Mind-surfing them is much easier and you can score the barrel of your life on a peak like this. - Photo by: Graham Wiles / Shot Bru
Knees bent with both hands dragging? Or right arm wedged in the wall on your backhand? Whichever mental method you go for, it’s difficult to imagine yourself anywhere else but slotted neatly inside this near perfect Cape emerald. - Photograph by Ryan Collins / Shot Bru
There's plenty of potential out there. Sometimes the best way to find new waves is to forget everything you think you know, and explore the coast - bay by bay. Who knows, you could score some empty magic just like this. - Photo by: Samuel Tome / Shot Bru
On the right day, the Atlantic’s summer banks can make you feel like you're in a different hemisphere. And, if you don't mind dealing with deepfreeze temperatures, there's ample opportunity to keep the stoke burning. Like on this pitching Cape nug for example - Photo by: Sean Thompson / Shot bru
When we go mind-surfing it’s usually just the way we like it; the perfect size, flawless shape and the beach is empty (or lined with a cheer squad watching your every move, depending on which you prefer). Something like this. - photo by: Luke Patterson
For most of us, mind-surfing is the only way we’d ever get to surf spots like Pipe, Teahupo’o, Skeleton Bay or the African Kirra (pictured) - photo by: Luke Patterson
Mind-surfing is rad because you can rip this Western Sahara lineup while sitting at your desk at the office/school - Photo by: Alan Van Gysen
One of the best things about mind-surfing is that you can do it anywhere, even at the Cederberg Teahupo’o - photo by: Robbert Duker
Summer has been a scorcher in Durban and there’s no better way to rinse off the sweat than to jump into the big blue and ride a few. If that’s not possible, then you can always put a damp cloth on your forehead and mind-surf this. - Photo by: Alex McGeown
On account of the dry rock shelf that erupts to the surface on about every set wave, this lesser known Cape slab remains relatively unsurfed. However, it's a lot of fun to look at, and certainly fits the mind-surfing bill. - Photo by: Ian Thurtell
It’s not every day you’ll see a perfect peak like this go unridden at Pipe (unless it’s during a contest). Make the vertical drop and mind-surf this beautiful beast from Day 1 of the Da Hui Backdoor Shootout contested on Saturday. - Photo by: Tyler Walker / Big Red Photography
Airdrop over the barely submerged slab, stomp on the tail to stall, pull-in and get spat out into the channel. We can all be John John Florence when we are mind-surfing. Try it on this Boland slab. - photo by: Mark Jago / Shot Bru
The best thing about mind-surfing is that it doesn’t have to be 6-foot and perfect. 6 Inches is more than enough to shred in your head. - photo by: Zac Zinn / Shot Bru
As far as the quality of waves go, November isn’t exactly a long-awaited month for surfers in SA. But when you see Durban’s Battery Beach doing this just a few short days ago, it’s difficult not to start twitching for an early patrol. Photo by: Neil Hellerle/ Shot Bru.
Don’t be fooled - this left bowl belongs to a notorious reef up the West Coast that looks deceptively perfect in photos, but what you can’t see is the dry rock shelf in front or the sections that suddenly pinch shut with no warning. Nab the right one though and it won’t be a wave that you will forget in a hurry. Photo by: Chris Troch / Shot Bru
