Double XL (Sunset & Dungeons)

A solid 17-second period south west swell in the Western Cape on Thursday, 6 August, combined with light and variable winds to make for an exceptional day of big wave surfing; at Sunset Reef and Dungeons in particular. These are some snapshots from Thursday’s sessions at Cape Town’s two most notorious big wave spots. Photos by: Mike Wrankmore, Grier Fisher and Grant Scholtz
10 August, 2015 10 August, 2015
3 Comments
Amazing shots guys! 🙂
Andy “Ben” Marr ….ever since he had that car accident near Plett in the 90’s…flipped his switch and is fearless.Eternal frothing grom. Super Pics
