Chasing The Dragon: Surf Shack Outreach

“The cure for addiction is another addiction…” Chasing The Dragon is a tale of young teens from the Cape Flats who have been rehabilitated through surfing by the Surf Shack Outreach in Muizenberg, Cape Town. This one part series produced by 7Films just won a Gold and Campaign Craft award at the 2016 Loerie Awards which took place in Durbs over the weekend. It’s been a while since we’ve seen a surf series so potent, so get your surf fix and check it out below…