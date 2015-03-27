All In Good Fun (Gonubie Point)

Like at most localised spots, Gonubie in East London has its share of friendly rivalries.
This past weekend was no different, with locals pushing each other wave-for-wave at the point. All photos by: Louis Wulff
Tyrell in the zone while the rest of the crew watches on.
Charl de Jongh gets his day off to a good start.
Tristan Johnson squares up to the Gonubie lip.
Devyn Mattheys threads the tube while Paul Love gives a friendly salute.
The best way to react after a drop-in? Let your surfing do the talking. Paul grabs rail and gets inverted.
Jono Bruton weighs up his options as he drives off the bottom.
Devyn sets his rail and grinds out a roundhouse.
Tyerell Johnson was blowing up.
There were a couple of lefts too. Paul tucks in on his backhand.
The one that got away.
Paul again, taking flight.
Charl de Jongh was smashing his share of lips.
The only thing better than this is what happens seconds later. Paul Love sets up for a shack.
2 Comments
2o years later and you have the same crew doing to same thing. Only difference is, this time the lightie (Mr Love) features better in the photo spread. All in good fun Mr Wulff.
Absolutely CLASSIC Gonubie Point!!!!