All In Good Fun (Gonubie Point)

  • 27 March, 2015
  • by zigzag

Like at most localised spots, Gonubie in East London has its share of friendly rivalries.
This past weekend was no different, with locals pushing each other wave-for-wave at the point. All photos by: Louis Wulff

2 Comments

  1. Kevin Olsen
    27 March, 2015 at 5:47 pm · Reply

    2o years later and you have the same crew doing to same thing. Only difference is, this time the lightie (Mr Love) features better in the photo spread. All in good fun Mr Wulff.

  2. Name (required)Kent Venish
    23 January, 2017 at 1:38 pm · Reply

    Absolutely CLASSIC Gonubie Point!!!!

