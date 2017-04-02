2017 ISA World Games Teaser

South Africa’s senior team has been announced and will soon be heading to Biarritz, France, to represent on an international stage at the 2017 ISA World Surfing Games from the 20th – 28th May.

The team members are as follows:

Dylan Lightfoot, David Van Zyl, Shane Sykes, Brandon Benjamin, Bianca Buitendag and Tanika Hoffman.

Check out the event teaser to see what the ISA World’s is all about!