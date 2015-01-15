Remembering A Legend, Mike Esposito.

Back in ’65 the surfing world was very different. The Bay of Plenty was grooming a young pack of ambitious surfers that would later put SA on the international map, as well as play an integral part in “busting down the door” into modern professional surfing. Arguably one of the best goofy footers to come out of Durban, Mike Esposito, was one of the slightly more conspicuous characters who contributed to the stoke and progression of this pioneering era. This week we throw you back to a profile on Espo, written by John Pauling in 1980. All photos@ Patrick Flanagan.

*Click black and white images to view larger versions and read story.



Legend in his own right, Pat Flanagan, had this to say: Had you [Espo] been born 25 years later, I have no doubt that you would have the surfing world at your feet. Even the most cynical and jaded corporate surf mogul would have poured buckets full of dollars into your back pocket. Read Pat’s full story here.



Mike Esposito, at the Spot in ’78.



Click above image to read article.



Mike Esposito at the Bay of Plenty, while Raymond Robertson looks on.



Mike today, along with Jeremy Yeats – Pic by Pat flan/SA Surfing legends.

According to Pat Flanagan of SA Surfing Legends: They both grew up in Durban and now live in Australia where they recently met. It’s common knowledge that Espo ruled the Wedge, but a few of you might not know that Jeremy was one of the finest surfers to come out of that gifted group that called the Bay of Plenty their home break. Ask Shaun Tomson who he looked up to when he was a teenager.

