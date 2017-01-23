Zaffas Claim Solid Results At Sunset Pro

Whilst Benji Brand and Sebastian Williams have their roots in Hawaii and Mexico respectively, they are still representing South Africa on the international stage.

And represent they did in the WSL Sunset Open QS 1000 where Benji ended up 5th and Sebastian claimed 9th. Living between Cape Town and Hawaii, Benji (21) has been a silent charger and sneaky assassin in the few contests that he does enter.

Originally from Mexico, Sebastian (16) has been living between Durban and Jbay whilst dominating the junior events in South Africa and internationally, having won the Quiksilver King Of The Groms last year.

Well done boys !