Wave Wizards Surf Club Contest Results

Julie De Vries, contest guru and mother to professional surfer, Beyrick, gives us the details of what went down at the club contest last weekend:

‘The first Wave Wizards Club Surfing Event of the year was held on 11 February at Bronze Beach in Umhlanga. The spring low tide shaped the banks to be very shallow but helped ensure contestable 2-3 ft waves for the duration of the morning, plus the gentle 10-12 knot NE wind was good for aerials and helped to provide relief in the 31 degree heat.

There was a substantial turn out for the first event and surfers and families got to spend a memorable morning enjoying the beautiful beach, sunshine and ocean. Lizzard and Hurricane Surf provided significant prizes and Poison City Brewery treated each of the winners of both the Men’s and Masters to a case of specialty beer.

In the Premier Open Men’s division Beyrick de Vries took to the air and won with a total heat score of 14.5 (out of a possible 20). Ever consistent Matt Kruger was close on his heels with a total of 13 points. They were followed by finalists Chris Leppan in third and Jestyn Viljoen in fourth. Beyrick also took home highest wave score prize of the day with a high 9. Ride.

Calvin Goor and Tide Lee Ireland put on an interesting display and went head to head in the u18 boys division. It was a close 0.5 points that got Calvin the victory by scoring a total of 11.5 with Tide clocking up 11 points. They were followed by surfers Ant Pottow and Saxton Randall.

Carl Roux was the run- away winner in the Masters division winning all of his heats to the final. It was close for second and third between Ian Duff and Rein Van De Wall, with Paul Izzard placing fourth.

In the open ladies division Kat Steffen won all of her heats and took the win ahead of Olivia Brand and Gaby Lailvaux. Conditions were tricky for the ladies but the all managed to post decent mid range scoring waves on the morning.

Luke Thompson was the clear standout in the U14 boys division posting notable scores in both his rounds and beating his opponents by more than 5 points. Other boys who surfed well into the placings were Jordon Boschoff, Mathew Coetzer and Cameron Jacob.

Owen Slack put on a dominant show in the u12 division and impressed the judges with an 8 point ride in his first heat. Owen was also rewarded with the ‘Core Surfer Prize’ for his enthusiasm and commitment to the sport. The ‘Froth Head Prize’ was given to young Indi Van de Wall who won the Novice boys division despite being stung by a blue bottle later in the day.

Chairman of Wave Wizards Club Jestyn Viljoen was thrilled with the first event saying: “The quality of surfers that came, and the vibe that the families brought was exceptional. We are all about having an enjoyable laid back morning that involves sun and surf while honoring the kids that do well on the day. Thank you to everyone involved for an excellent start to our year.”

Next Event is planned for 25 March 2017 at Bronze Beach. For more information and pictures please go to: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2560137034

FINAL RESULTS:

Open Men:

1st: Beyrick de Vries

2nd: Matt Kruger

3rd: Chris Leppan

4th: Jestyn Viljoen

U18 Boys:

1st: Calvin Goor

2nd: Tide-Lee Ireland

3rd: Ant Pottow

4th: Saxton Randall

Masters:

1st: Carl Roux

2nd: Ian Duff

3rd: Rein Van de Wall

4th: Paul Izzard

Open Ladies:

1st: Kat Steffen

2nd: Olivia Brand

3rd: Gaby Lailvaux

U14 Boys:

1st: Luke Thompson

2nd: Jordan Boshoff

3rd: Mathew Coetzer

4th: Cameron Jacob

U12 Boys:

1st: Owen Slack

Novice Boys:

1st: Indi Van de Wall

Special Awards

Highest Wave Score: Beyrick de Vries

Core Surfer of Event: Owen Slack

Frothhead Surfer: Indi Van de Wall