Washy Conditions For Day 1 Of The NMB Surf Pro

Opening day of the Nelson Mandela Bay Pro saw strong onshore winds and reforming lefts and rights in a washing machine sea. The level of surfing was set high for the start of the City Surf Series of WQS 1000 and WJS events. Day 1 saw the men hit the water for Round 1 and half of Round 2 with Brandon Jackson (ZAF), Austin Neumann (USA) and Davey Van Zyl (ZAF) putting on some standout performances. See the results HERE.

Check the mini gallery below! All Images By Ian Thurtell.