TBT – Forever Young Jordy Smith

He’s that Saffa oke who finished second in the world last year, he’s on our latest cover (Zigzag 41.2) and he’s the first Fantasy Surfing pick for almost every one of us, as we train our eyes on the upcoming Quiksilver Pro in Aus and the beginning of the 2017 World Championship race.

But let’s rewind back to 2004. Look at that skinny kid with the Jedi crew cut burying rail oh so mercifully. My how things have changed. You can check out Jordy’s progression just four year’s later, signs of shredding as hard as he does now in this rad surf clip from 2008.

And then check the progression from paduan to big man power hacks in the more contemporary video below. Good luck for 2017 Jordy! You know what to do…