Throwback Thursday – Chris Bertish

“The first thing I notice about Chris are his eyes, big round eyes that always look like they’re screaming, howling lunacy. Eyes that have seen 30 foot swells unload from the first person perspective, riding on a surfboard. Even when he’s just sitting casually in front of you sipping on a brewski, his eyes are screaming stoke…”

For this week’s Throwback Thursday we honour the courageous and crazy Chris Bertish. In this article (published in Volume 25 Issue 4 of Zigzag magazine) Chris chats with the now Zigzag publisher, Andy Davis, after having completed his goal to surf the biggest waves around: Todos Santos, Mavericks, Waimea, Teahupo’o and Jaws.

Such an achievement is enough for any sane human, but Chris is no sane human. He is currently paddling across the Atlantic for +- 3 months on a modified SUP, all in aid of charity. You can read more HERE and track his progress HERE. In the meantime, check this classic throwback after Chris became on of the first guys to paddle in at Jaws, landing him this sweet cover and an international name as a hardcore charger and all round nutter…