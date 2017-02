#TheSearch By Rip Curl w/ Mick Fanning

”What if I told you there was an unknown sand-bottom right that is five kilometres long, breaks 20 metres off the beach, holds six foot of swell and has only been surfed by four people on the entire planet? Would you believe me?”

It’s as though Supertubes and Kelly’s wave pool had a baby.

Episode 18 of The Search by Rip Curl is gonna leave you dazed and confused… Check Mick Fanning getting P I T T E D.