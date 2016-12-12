The Ghost Ship: Bernie Shelly’s Comeback Story

” ‘The Ghost Ship’ is a come back story. It is a testimony to the indomitable courage of women kind,” said writer and director, Dougal Patterson. “It’s part love poem to the ocean, part hero’s journey. Bernie’s story will inspire you to believe in your dreams and push your own personal limits. This little movie is the collaborative offering of a large team of surfers who have pooled their time, passion and skill. Our desire is that ‘The Ghost Ship’ gives you, the viewer, HOPE.”

Bernie Shelly is SA’s legendary lady logger who can found gracefully weaving along Western Cape walls at the age of 69, despite three major hip operations. See her comeback story here:

*Featured Image By: Caprice Dixon