The Chocolate Islands – São Tomé Surf Clip

“Once again, surfing has taken me to a destination I could never have imagined myself going,” said Beyrick De Vries.

Take a trip with Monster and Zigzag and explore the dense jungle, rich culture and the homegrown surf scene of São Tomé. Watch as Beyrick De Vries, William Aliotti and John Micheletti get out of their comfort zone to explore the remote island off of West Africa. As the guys boost jungle-framed airs and trade sets and smiles with the ripping locals, you’ll find yourself being beckoned to explore lands and seas less travelled.

Find out more about The Chocolate Islands on page 52 of our big issue of Zigzag (41.1), in the meantime, sit back and immerse yourself in São Tomé…