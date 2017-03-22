The Chairman’s Report – Snapper

The Chairman, (he watches the WSL from the comfort of his armchair), Glen Drysdale, gives us the scoop on some noteworthy moments from the Quiksilver Pro on the Gold Coast…

Jordy makes a statement, the return of The King and Redemption for The Avatar.

Don’t be fooled by the numbers. Jordy Smith’s 9th place at the 2017 Quicksilver Pro carries more credence than its numerical value. His round 5 loss to Kelly Slater showed that he’s more than up to the task of grinding out wins in unfavourable conditions instead of waiting for pet events (Bells, J Bay and Trestles) better suited to his 6’3” frame.

That loss to Slater was a bare knuckle scrap in conditions that restricts free flowing performance, it could have gone either way. In rugby they call it ‘winning ugly’, in surfing it’s called ‘losing in the onshore’. There was a spark, sharpness and urgency to his surfing that has more of a predatory ‘hungry for the title’ look to it than the ‘I’m just here to have fun’ vibe.

Jordy Smith, will contest for the World Title this year. You can bet on that just as much as the All Blacks running in 4 tries against the Springboks in the last 20 minutes.

A new, energetic Jordy Smith making the most of the small conditions.

“I’m too old to be in the club every night, I know that.” – Kelly Slater on whether he’s too old for the tour.

There’s no denying the longevity and dominance of his career, but even more startling is Slater’s ability to not only keep up with athletes 20 years his junior, but beat them at their own game.

He almost proved this again after losing to Gabriel Medina in the Quarter Finals with a lot of people calling the overscoring of Medina’s 9.17 a result of the overbearing influence of the Brazilian Storm affecting the judges’ ability to remain unbiased. Then there was the ‘interference’ on Slater’s opening wave

Slater will no doubt park this type of drama and focus on getting another ‘keeper result’ at Margaret River before heading to Bells where he will be confident of making a final.

The 45 year old body is certainly up to it with his Snapper performance looking razor sharp and there’s a very good chance that his mind is in even better condition.

Blood, sweat and tears. Over used and clichéd as it is, there seems no more fitting way to describe Owen Wright’s remarkable victory over Matt Wilkinson at the 2017 Quiksilver Pro.

After a brutal 2015 wipeout at Pipeline left him with severe concussion and bleeding on the brain, few expected Wright to return to competitive surfing, let alone win the opening event of the 2017 season. There wasn’t a dry eye on the beach, as the one they call ‘The Avatar’ was chaired up the beach by siblings Tyler and Mikey.

To witness the courage, conviction and resolute belief it took to not only get back into the water, but to win an event at the highest level, Owen Wright hasn’t just defied the odds, he’s combed them. If anyone deserves to be on top of the world (and the rankings) it’s him.

As for the sweat… well you’re always going to do plenty of that on the Goldie in March. Margaret River starts in a week, and then Bells soon after. Hot damn it’s good to be back!