The Chairman’s Report – Margaret River

The Chairman, (he reports on the WSL from his armchair), Glen Drysdale, is enamoured with JJF (who isn’t?) and keeping a stiff upper lip for Jordy, along with some more noteworthy commentary from the second event of the WCT.

WARNING: Surfing against John John Florence may be dangerous to your heat score and heart rate. Symptoms of JJF exposure include: Impaired wave selection, shattered self-confidence and questionable manoeuvre choice. If symptoms continue for more than 2 heats, consult your shaper, coach and QS Prime Schedule to ensure possible re-qualification.

Should you come into contact with this powerful combination high torque rail surfing, blended with unparalleled close out section dexterity, expect a violent combination of scores and a bruised ego.

John John Florence’s performance at Margaret River was intoxicating and utterly addictive. And for all the right reasons. Pure rail work, clean lines and monster hits on the death close out section that left the head spinning (and the competition flailing) heat after heat.

Powerful, open face, deep water rail work has always been emblematic at Margaret River, but never has it been demonstrated with such audacity and free flowing confidence. And certainly never on a 6’2” at 10 to 12ft.

Florence changed the trajectory and curve on what is possible when surfing waves that push back. We’ve seen glimpses of it before, but never has it been sustained throughout an event.

19:03, 19:27, 19:16, 19:27. That’s how his highest heat total score card read. Was it the smaller board point of difference, the angles in approach or comfort in the conditions? Or all of the above?

From a Saffa perspective, Jordy Smith recovered from a brutal tombstoning shocker in Round 4 to find his natural arc and rail torque against Jeremy Flores in Round 5 with some savage layback power hooks. In full glide on heavy water, Jordy’s sharpness on rail and economy of movement is a big asset.

But you need the waves to showcase the wares and his selection in the quarter final against Kolohe Andino drifted. Kolohe got the drainers with deep barrels, Jordy did the rail work. The deep barrels won.

Isn’t it great to see Bianca Buitendag back where she belongs! Despite a Round 2 loss to Tatiana Weston-Webb, the tall and graceful goofy from Victoria Bay demonstrated the flow and repertoire to be a threat to anyone at any location. Hopefully with more WCT injury wildcard starts and a strong run on the QS, Bianca will be back where she belongs, flying the Saffa flag on tour in 2018.

Bring on Bells, the coffee percolator, title race spoilers and open face rail gouges!