The Chairman’s Report – Bells Beach

Jordy finally rings the Bell.

Short of time travel, quantum mechanics and worm holes, the only way to compress 10 years into 40 minutes is by getting there first and beating the clock. And that’s just what Jordy Smith did by winning the 2017 Rip Curl Bells Beach Pro.

Watching the final ( particularly the last 3 minutes) it felt to me as if time stood still , that again, Smith would be left inches away, closer to his destination (and destiny) but just short.

But when you’ve waited 10 years to arrive, you know how to beat minutes and, more importantly, the opposition standing in your way.

By winning the 2017 Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Pro, Jordy Smith has officially arrived to challenge for the World Title. No doubt.

He shook off a buzzer beater win against an in-form Zeke Lau in the semis, as well as what appeared to be a lack of fitness, and re set in the final against Caio Ibelli with an undeniable belief and focus. When you’re packing a 9.77 and 9.13 as keeper scores, it shows intent. Not that Ibelli lacked any of his own. The Brazilian was more than capable of carving out the required 9.28 for the win, and having taken care of John Florence in the semis, confidence was never going to be an issue.

The WSL commentary team spoke of Smith’s board having too much length, too much rail, but he stuck with it. And he would have felt vindicated as it made all the difference. With more board came more variety: Layback hacks, big full carves and high risk lip surfing. Ibelli answered back with more zip and at times, more speed, but on deep ocean walls, down carves and brute strength pushes back harder.

I know this moment is all about the SAFFA! But what do you make about the failures of Slater, Fanning and Parko? Did the soft walls of Bells expose their lack of zip? Are they simply getting too old? Is this the first tangible sign of the era’s end? A changing of the guard. In Caio Ibelli and Zeke Lau, we had two rookies in the semis and JJF and Jordy now fully occupying their roles as the mature surfers on tour, in their prime. Maybe I’m a mean old curmudgeon but right about now, I bet Slater, Parko and Fanning would trade their pensions for a time machine!

And now to Brazil where it’s anyone’s guess as to what will unfold at the Oi Rio Pro. The dumpy and shifty beach breaks make it hard to pick an outright favourite. Let alone the free radical of e.coli stomach bugs stalking the contestants. Both Florence and Smith are past champions and you can be sure that the Brazilian storm will be ready to blow up.

But for now, I’m going to enjoy some time travel of my own and go back to the heat analyser and re-watch the waves that made history, and Jordy Smith the 2017 Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Champion. Ring-a-ding-ding!

See you in Brazil.