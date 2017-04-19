The Chairman’s Report – Bells Beach

Jordy finally rings the Bell.
Short of time travel, quantum mechanics and worm holes, the only way to compress 10 years into 40 minutes is by getting there first and beating the clock. And that’s just what Jordy Smith did by winning the 2017 Rip Curl Bells Beach Pro.
Watching the final ( particularly the last 3 minutes) it felt to me as if time stood still , that again, Smith would be left inches away, closer to his destination (and destiny) but just short.
But when you’ve waited 10 years to arrive, you know how to beat minutes and, more importantly, the opposition standing in your way.
By winning the 2017 Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Pro, Jordy Smith has officially arrived to challenge for the World Title. No doubt.
He shook off a buzzer beater win against an in-form Zeke Lau in the semis, as well as what appeared to be a lack of fitness, and re set in the final against Caio Ibelli with an undeniable belief and focus. When you’re packing a 9.77 and 9.13 as keeper scores, it shows intent. Not that Ibelli lacked any of his own. The Brazilian was more than capable of carving out the required 9.28 for the win, and having taken care of John Florence in the semis, confidence was never going to be an issue.
The WSL commentary team spoke of Smith’s board having too much length, too much rail, but he stuck with it. And he would have felt vindicated as it made all the difference. With more board came more variety: Layback hacks, big full carves and high risk lip surfing. Ibelli answered back with more zip and at times, more speed, but on deep ocean walls, down carves and brute strength pushes back harder.
But for now, I’m going to enjoy some time travel of my own and go back to the heat analyser and re-watch the waves that made history, and Jordy Smith the 2017 Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Champion. Ring-a-ding-ding!
See you in Brazil.
What a historic win! Jordy has done exactly what he needed to do and have a good run in Oz. It’ll hold him in good stead for the pacific leg…..maybe…just maybe we have a full blown title contender this year!!!!
Epic win for Jordy! Was worried his smug bell-ringing gesture might tempt Karma to send Caio a steaming set but that didn’t happen and Jordy’s rail game was an unstoppable force of power and precision. Woulda been sweet for the headline-writers had Ibelli rung the i-Bell…. His time will certainly come – anyone with 3-1 win record over JJF is definitely to be reckoned with. For the time being it’s time to fly the SA flag and hope that Jordy builds on this foundation to bring home a title.
Yeah. Jordy is hungry in 2017. Like J-Bay, there are few that can match Jordy at Bell’s. Won’t be his last victory ringing the bell.
Shot Glen – Another stellar performance by Richie Porta and the Judging panel for their interference call on Zeke. Thankfully better heads prevailed.
Thanks for the report Mr Chairman. Fantastic as always!!!
Im sure a few knapsies were thrown back through the late night live streaming. Seeeeeek!
Three carves and a floater. Thought I had the stream on repeat during the finals.
I preferred the progression, speed and power displayed by Teledo. His flow and repertoire is unmatched and underscored.
Three carves and a floater for the win. Ergh! That will stagnate the sport.
Three carves and a floater
Three carves and a floater
Three carves and a…
floater
I have to eat humble pie. I did not think Jordy was a top five surfer. I owe you an apology Glen. You saw something that I didn’t on the Gold Coast. Jordy has announced himself as a contender, for sure. The Aussie sites are all talking about the Bell ringing claim. Some ex champs are calling it disrespectful. I actually think it’s great. Jordy is fired up, and that’s a good thing. Jordy deserves to ring the Bell for sure. He has been one of best surfers at Bells for ten years. I think back to that Julian Wilson tie-break heartbreak heat, and many others. Yesterday, it has to be said, he did have easier side of the draw. He still had to work for his wins. The other side of the draw that had Kelly, Owen, Mick and John John, kind of ate itself. Lastly, I want to see how Jordy goes in left hand tubes, before I mark him out as a title chance this year. For me JJF and Owen and a few others are bigger threats in Fiji and Tahiti. Rio should be interesting.