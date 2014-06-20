 
The Cape’s Been Cooking – Second Edition

From secret Boland bombs to Crayfish Factory and that undisclosed stretch of beach – the Western Cape was treated to some early winter swell last week.

Photographer: Grant Scholtz / Location: Undisclosed
Photographer: Samuel Tome / Surfer: Chris Brehem / Location: Crayfish Factory
Photographer: Ryan Halket / Location: A Boland Secret Slab
Photographer: SeanThompson /. Surfer: Matt Bromley / Location: Undisclosed
Photographer: Ian Thurtell / Surfer: Michael February / Location: Llandudno
Photographer: Ian Thurtell / Surfer: Michael February / Location: Llandudno
Photographer: Ian Thurtell / Surfer: Michael February / Location: Llandudno
Photographer: Ant Fox / Location: Undisclosed
Photographer: Sean Thompson / Surfer: Unidentified / Location: Undisclosed
Photographer: Ant Fox / Location: Undisclosed
Photographer: Sean Thompson / Surfer: Unidentified / Location: Undisclosed
Photographer: Samuel Tome / Surfer: Ford Van Jaarsveldt / Location: Crayfish Factory
Photographer: Grant Scholtz / Surfer: Jake Kolnik / Location: Sunset
Photographer: Kent Locke / Surfer: Jarred Veldhuis / Location: Kommetjie
Photographer: Sean Thompson / Surfer: Matt Bromley / Location: Undisclosed
Photographer: Sean Thompson / Surfer: Sash Spex / Location: Undisclosed
Photographer: Ryan Halket / Location: A Boland Secret Slab
