SWOT Win Interclub Champs

The Muizenberg based SWOT Surf Club team has won the 2017 Billabong SA Interclub Surfing Championships after beating the 2016 runners up,CYOH Surf Club, by a mere 4,4 points in tough conditions at the Seal Point beach break in Cape St Francis.

The Muizenberg based Club, whose full names is Surfers With Original Talent, travelled to the national Interclub Championships with an A and B side, determined to improve on their semi final result last year. Determination, team spirit, good organization and hands on coaching obviously paid off and the SWOT Club will return home knowing that the 2018 National Interclub Championships will be hosted at a venue of their choice. Led by Danielle Johnson, the winning team included her brother Craig, Brandon Benjamin, Papi Makanyane and Dillon Fernandez and was coached by Mark Powiss. The SWOT B Team also did well to finish 10th overall.

This was the third year in a row that Port Elizabeth based CYOH Surf Club has finished as runners up but they were able to push 2016 champions and hosts, Seal Point Surf Club, into third place. The JBay Boardriders Surf Club of Jeffreys Bay, came fourth.

Durban based Sisonke Surf Club A team put together a massive performance to reach the semi finals and had to settle for joint fifth place with newcomers Tripout Surf Club of Buffels Bay. Sisonke were seventh last year.

A record twenty four teams representing twenty surf clubs from as far afield as Johannesburg participated in this annual club get together which has grown in numbers over the last six years.