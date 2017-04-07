Surfers Charge Day 1 Of Buffalo City Pro

Day 1 of the Buffalo City Surf Pro saw Round 1 of the Men and Junior Men tackle the washy, overhead surf. Despite some real nuggets rumbling through at the Reef, the heat scores were relatively low as majority of the sufers battled the elements to try and get two scoring rides. The first heat of the day saw Brandon Jackson make it with just one wave.

It was the experienced local, Greg Emslie who got the first excellent score of 9.10. Later on in the day Beyrick De Vries raised Greg a 9.5 and an 8.5.

“That 9.50 came in the last 25 seconds when I was left inside and one of those walled up ones we’d been seeing all day came through,” said de Vries. “To be honest it was the wave that did the talking. I was already pretty comfortable so I went for a big first turn, pushing the tail out, and then finished with a solid close-out manoeuvre.”

See the gallery from day 1 action below. All image by Ian Thurtell.