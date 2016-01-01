 
Solid Clean Lines Roll Into JBay

  • 1 day ago
  • by zigzag

Jeffrey’s Bay was treated to some solid clean lines this past weekend. Although with the swell came some icy cold water. Here Grant Beck klaps a cooker…

Image By: Roche Le Roux

