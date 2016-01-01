Solid Clean Lines Roll Into JBay

Jeffrey’s Bay was treated to some solid clean lines this past weekend. Although with the swell came some icy cold water. Here Grant Beck klaps a cooker…
Image By: Roche Le Roux
A big fire broke out yesterday in a wild bushy area between Dungeons and Sandy Bay. Ian Thurtell captured the moment from the water.
Jordy Smith makes the most of a stormy session. There have been a few fun waves in KZN lately despite the continuous torrent of rain. Image By- Marck Botha
Cyclone Dineo produced some cookers before wrecking havoc in various parts of Mozambique. Image By: Danielle Jones
Surfers in the KwaZulu-Natal are returning to the grind this Monday with happy souls and salty lashes after a weekend of waves... Image By Dane Evans.
Jackson Andrew slots into an icy Kalk Bay tube... Image By: Jordan Master
While on assignment in Morocco this week, staff photographer Alan van Gysen came across this beautiful old town tucked away behind the rolling North African hills. Imsouine, Morocco, and the surf looks sweet.
If you live in Cape Town you’ve probably been trying to hide from the pumping, near-constant gale-force SE of late. Well there are few places as “protected” and distracting (albeit it freezing) than the tubes of the Capes three best beach breaks. Frank Solomon slides into an icy blue summer cave. Image By - Anthony Fox
Neil Jepson braved the freezing cold, gale-force winds, burning fingers and sand-paper eyes for this icy cavern. Luckily Alan Van Gysen - our crazy waterman and talented photographer - was bobbing around in the lineup and snaped this shot...Image By - AVG
It's finals day at the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal and we may see John John Florence claim his first World Title. Our Saffa Jordy Smith is the only man standing in John's way. If Jordy wins the event then the title race will go to Pipe with Jordy in contention... Image By: - AVG
Every now and then the iconic Robben Island likes to shake up the ghosts of the past and produce some rippable waves. Photo By: Kim Bouchier
The elements aligned at North Beach this morning. Perfect waves snuck in between the piers for those who were smart enough to bunk school or call in sick at the office... Image By: - Greg Ewing
J-Bay local and WQS surfer, Dylan Lightfoot, cranks a bottom turn while eyeing out a luscious J-Bay lip. -Photo By: Alan van Gysen
Cape Town charger, Caitlin Moir, crouches through a hollow Vic Bay nug ahead of P.E's 4th annual Cobbles Classic event. -Photo By: Alan van Gysen
Cody Futeran takes a chunk of Namibian salt with no regrets. -Photo By: Alan van Gysen
Spring has officially sprung... much like Andy Marr from the depths of the Dungeons seabed. -Surfer: Andy Marr. -Photographer: Cristina Rovere.
James Taylor takes Dungeons down on 24 August for the 2016 Striped Horse Challenge. -Photo By: Anthony Fox
Matt Bromley charging Nias. You ain't seen nothing yet... -Photo By: Justin Bu'ulolo
One thing the storm definitely hasn't soiled is the stoke! Today the sun, the sets and Mike Frew came out and were treated to a mega chocolate milkshake at Dairy Beach, Durban. -Photo by: Greg Ewing
Beyrick de Vries just became a whole lot richer. Winning R30,000 for the Monster Energy Expression Session and another R20K for the Monster Energy 'Wave of the Week' at The 2016 Ballito Pro. -Photo by: Alan van Gysen
Beyrick de Vries put on a world class performance in the round of 16, beating Jordy Smith in wild surf on day six of The 2016 Ballito Pro. -Photo by: Alan van Gysen
Beyrick de Vries throws the tail high, winning his round of 96 heat at The 2016 Ballito Pro. -Photo by: Alan van Gysen
Clean surf greets competitiors with the sunrise for the mens round of 96 action at The 2016 Ballito Pro. -Photo By: Alan van Gysen
Skye Burgess lifts The Ballito Pro Womens trophy high as she claims the win over Sarah Baum (ZAF) in challenging surf, taking home R8000 and 1000 QS points. -Photo By: Alan van Gysen
Steven Sawyer wins the 2016 JBU Supertrial in pumping surf at Supertubes, earning himself a wildcard slot into the WSL J-Bay Open this coming July at the world's best right hand point break. -Photo By: Alan van Gysen
Jeffrey's Bay is pumping and the 2016 JBU Supertrial is underway with competitors trading off waves, hoping to win a wildcard into the WSL J-Bay Open and score some super tubes of their own. -Photo By: Alan van Gysen
Situated on the seaside of the M4 next to Beach Bums restaurant and beach bar, the abandoned 'ghost' house has been the foreground of countless drive-bys and line-up shots for many years. Once an iconic landmark on the Dolphin Coast demolished in less than an hour, the house brought to its knees by a single excavator. -Photo By: Luke Patterson
Maybe it's an offshoot of El Nino, maybe not, but KwaZulu-Natal has seen an unseasonal run of east swell the past week. Combined with the morning land breezes, the result has been some clean lefts in the land of rights. Callum Dean lines one up. -Photo By: Will Bendix
Bianca Buitendag scored some Cloudbreak bombs while ripping her way through the competition at the 2016 Women's Fiji Pro. Bianca finishes this year's event in third place after losing a high scoring semifinal heat against Carissa Moore (HAW). -Photo By: WSL / Cestari
Grant 'Twiggy' Baker paddled into this beast of a wave at Dungeon's last week, reaping the rewards of a 5 hour solo session at one of Cape Town's most notorious big wave spots. -Photo By: Ant Fox
Mikey February (pictured) is the only South African left in the QS6,000 Ichinomya Pro after he advanced to Round of 96 in Japan earlier today. -Photo By: WSL / Bennett
Jem Johnson tries to outrun a Cape avalanche. -Photo By: Ant Fox
Matt McGillivray nailed this air reverse for the first 10 point ride of the Vans Surf Pro Classic. -Photo By: Alan van Gysen
It's the morning of the finals and day two of the Vans Surf Pro Classic. Joaquin Del Castello (PER) is keen to get the ball rolling today after taking out the win at last weeks Cape Town Pro WSL 1,000. He said, "It's cold. And beautiful but, really really fun." -Photo By: Ian Thurtell
Mikey Venter going to town at Yoyo's, winning his round one heat in the Vans Surf Pro Classic. -Photo By: Alan van Gysen
Sunday morning dawned with powerful SE swells marching into the False Bay, lighting up many of the Cape's gems, like Kalk Bay Reef, pictured here. Unfotunately, the swell didn't show up at the Cape Town Pro where knee high waves were delivered to Big Bay for the final day of competition. -Photo By: Jordan Masters
Koby Oberholzer blowing up at Ala Moana 'Bowls', winning his opening heat at the Ripcurl Gromsearch International Finals. -Photo By: Ripcurl
Koby Oberholzer representing South Africa, welcomed by Mason Ho, as he prepares to take on some of the world's best juniors at the Ripcurl Gromsearch International Final taking place May 3 -6 in Hawaii at Ala Moana Bowls. Good luck Koby! -Photo By: Ripcurl
All eyes have been on Namibia lately, with their focus on The Donkey. Alan van Gysen, our man in the field, sent us this chocolate barrel from a recent session as it speeds down the sandbank, empty. -Photo by: Alan van Gysen
Slade Prestwich blazed his way through the competition from the start at the Martinique Surf Pro WSL QS 3000. Losing a close quaterfinal heat against Luke Hynd (AUS), with both surfers scoring a total of 13.30, Slade, placing the best out of the South African QS campaigners, takes home an =5th place and will look ahead to the next event. -Photo By: WSL/ Poullenot/ Aquashot
A fresh south easterly breeze with the combination of a decent swell delivered some epic little tubes to many of the Cape peninsula's secluded bays this weekend. Here, A picture perfect beach break detonates for one lucky soul. -Photo by: Jordan Masters
Surfing will take you across oceans, exploring the unchartered. Jordy Maree and Eugene van der Elst head out and find their very own slice of heaven closer to home. -Photo by: Eugene van der Elst
A massive groundswell marched into the east coast this weekend, resulting in four to six foot perfection at some spots on Friday, before morphing into 10 foot plus mayhem at others by the following day. With light offshores and good sand around, spots that were able to handle the size funneled that energy into some serious African perfection. Photo by: Matthew Van Wieringen
Mickey Duffus goes for glory as perfect conditions and a strong period swell collide with one of the Atlantic seaboard's many reefs. -Photo by: Grant Scholtz
With clean surf at Snapper Rocks, event local Joel Parkinson flew his way into the Quater Finals at the Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast. -Photo by: Patrizio Cook
Friday is here, and so is Michael Monk, jumping for joy! Light the braai, get your surf plans ready and embrace the weekend. -Photo by: Tyerell Jordaan
Thanks to factors including the earth's rotation on its axis - due to the gravitational pull induced by the sun's size and relative proximity - the little anomaly known as a leap year allowed some of us to enjoy an extra day of firing waves this February. Rob Tweedle (pictured above) couldn't have cared less about the science of it, as he charged his way into the new month on this gnarly Seapoint bomb. - Photo by: Ian Thurtell
Durban has been on fire lately with offshore winds and a great pulse of swell. Here's Mike Frew taking advantage of the early summer sunrise and snagging a few bombs before the crowds. - Photo by: Craig Dove
With the good run of swell that Durban's been having over the last few days, there's been a tidy handful of some of SA's best taking advantage between the piers. Here's CT ripper Michael February, who couldn't help but get a few more in after the sun had already set over south beach. - Photo by: Luke Patterson
Olamana Eleogram slides across the face of perfect Pipe and into Round 3 of the 2016 Volcom Pipe Pro . Photo by - Ryan Janssens
With an unseasonal large-period swell forecasted to hit Cape Town today, big wave chargers from across the Peninsula were geared up and ready to give Dungeons a crack early this morning. While a few bombs made for a promising start, only a few good ones were taken before things died down again. Stay tuned… - Photo by: Sean Thompson
A stiff onshore didn't stop Michael Monk from flaring on a couple of fun runners at home yesterday. - Photo by: Tyerell Jordaan
Llands had some fun ones yesterday, and it was no surprise that local up-and-comer Luke Slijpen was there to take advantage. - Photo by: Ian Thurtell
"I'm not sure what size they're calling it but I'm thinking like 1000 foot (laughs)." - Josh Redman. - Photo by: Jimmie Hepp
There are few surfers who compliment the Cape's beautiful backdrop quite like Jordy. Starting the new year back in Cape Town, the WSL campaigner was caught escaping the icy Atlantic at Glen Beach yesterday with a stylish punt. - Photo by: Anthony Fox
While the Titans of Mavericks organisers prepared for the potential start of their big wave event, and ‘biggest wave’ world record holder Garret McNamara was busy taking the pounding of his life, Hout Bay’s Frank Solomon was in the thick of the action dropping into some bombs in Half Moon Bay - photo by: Audrey Lambidakis
Kommetjie charger, Matt Bromley featured on Channel 9 News in Hawaii on Monday, riding a solid barrel at Jaws behind local charger Kai Lenny. Bromdog is in Hawaii with filmer, Guy MacIndoe, shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Risky Business’. - photo by: Cuda Shots