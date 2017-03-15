Sneak Peek – 41.3

Issue 41.3 is all about that local flavour. Drop in on the Melkbos locals for our latest ‘neighbourhoods’ feature (page 30), meet the Saffas who are part of the WSL dream team (page 86) and catch up with Bianca Buitendag (page 20). Discover the secrets of Skeleton Coast (page 56) and see all the best summer action from coast to coast we usher in the colder months – and hopeful winter swell – ahead (page 40)…

***

FEATURE: WHO’S THE BOS?

From Losperd’s Bay to what it is today; come along for a tour of Melkbos

***

FEATURE: MIRAGE

The ever-changing story of one of the world’s finest waves – Skeleton Bay.

***

FEATURE: BREATHING SPACE WITH BIANCA BUITENDAG

Get inside the mind of Bianca Buitendag after falling off the World Championship Tour last year.

***

FEATURE: DREAM TEAM

Meet the team of Saffas working with the WSL to bring the world’s best competitive surfing to a big (or small) screen near you.

***

FEATURE: SUMMER VIBES

Feast your eyes on a collection of the finest images submitted during Summer 2016/17.



