Sneak Peek – 41.2

Zigzag 41.2 is all about reigniting the stoke and finding out exactly what champions are made of. The likes of Jordy Smith, Adin Masencamp, Spider Murphy and Jonathan Paarman share some of the tricks of their trade in the new issue; plus get your fix on some epic images from Cape Town photographer, Anthony Fox’s portfolio.

In the meantime, Zigzag 41.2 is sailing into stores and subscribers’ post boxes nationwide. If you’ve been chained to your desk or can’t wait to get to the nearest mag stand, have a peep between the pages to see what you can expect to find in the new issue.

FEATURE: JEFFREY’S BRAAI

Sit down for a chat about waves and world titles over a beer and a boerie with Jordy Smith in JBay.

FEATURE: A-FRAMES

Drop in for some A+ moments from the portfolio of Cape Town Surf photographer, Anthony Fox.

FEATURE: FIN CUTS & GOLD MEDALS

The rise of Adin Masencamp.

FEATURE: THE ART OF COMMITMENT

Jonathan Paarman’s fearless and focussed approach left a lasting impression on South African surfing. Not ‘The Iceman’ is building some of the world’s finest catamarans.

