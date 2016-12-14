Sneak Peek – 41.1

Presented in an epic oversized format, Zigzag 41.1 is a celebration of African surf culture, the amalgamation of characters in our local line up and the simple science of being bound together by stoke. On the cover of the Big Issue we have Jardel Félix, one of the groms we found ripping on his wooden ‘tambua’ during a visit to São Tomé for the new issue’s feature story. We’d heard about São Tomé’s homegrown surf scene and expected to find these local surfers in the water. We did not expect to see them busting airs though. Check out page 52 for the full story about The Chocolate Islands.

In the meantime, Zigzag 41.1 is sailing into stores and subscribers’ post boxes nationwide. If you’ve been chained to your desk or can’t wait to get to the nearest mag stand, have a peep through what you can expect to find in the new issue.

***

FEATURE: THE LINEUP

An illustrated guide to some of the usual, unusual and, on occasion, downright terrifying characters that populate your local lineup.

***

FEATURE: DIFFERENT STOKES

A photo essay dedicated to ‘stoke’ – the invisible force that binds our galaxy together.

***

FEATURE: THE CHOCOLATE ISLANDS

Boosting jungle-framed airs and trading sets with the ripping locals of São Tomé.

***

FEATURE: THE TWILIGHT OF KELLY SLATER

Talking business, The Tour and that damn wave pool with the greatest competitive surfer ever, as he prepares for another crack at a twelfth title.

***

TUFFY: CLEAN YOUR BEACH

In between the pages we have a Tuffy bag to make it even easier for our readers to indulge in some holiday cleaning. See HERE how you can document your beach cleaning efforts and stand a chance to win a Firewire.

***

