Slabbing It With Luke Slijpen

Last week, sixteen year old Luke Slijpen could be found charging a gnarly, deep sea wave in Cape Town. With his stylish approach translating through in the big stuff, Luke is arguably the youngest surfer to tackle this city slab.

“Ian and I have been watching the slab for a while now and waiting for the right conditions to surf it,” said Luke. “It was a glassy day and I guess we just got lucky. I paddled out and there was one other guy out there who knew the wave quite well so that certainly helped me find my position in the line up. This wave breaks pretty far out to sea but is definitely worth the paddle.”

Check out the latest clip of Luke shredding some summer bowls:

Luke Slijpen XVI from Wez Lewis on Vimeo.