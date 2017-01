Sequence Of The Week – Tyrell Johnson

There are a handful of secret spots in East London that only work on certain swell directions. So when you get the call, you abandon everything and go along those roads less travel, hoping that you’ll see empty, perfect lines around the next bend.

Tyrell Johnson recently got that call from Pierre De Villiers who snapped this insane sequence.

