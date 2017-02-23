Sean Holmes Scores On Family Vacation

When you are an ex WCT competitor, your family holidays are naturally going to be based around where you are going to get the best waves. Luckily for Saffa Sean Holmes, his wife and two daughters are equally as adventurous and ocean obsessed. The Holmes family recently enjoyed a ten day vacation on Kandooma Surf Resort in the Maldives and judging by the photos, they had a great time and Sean was shredding perfect, uncrowded waves.

“We scored, the waves were incredible. The day we arrived it was 3-4ft with a building swell,” said Sean Holmes. “The swell never dropped below 4-6ft with two days being consistent 6ft+ and flawless. Kandooma is super child and family-friendly! Probably one of the best family experiences you could ask for. The kids spent almost all their time in the water surfing or diving.”

Check out the gallery below of all the surf and family action: