San Distractions – A Lines Original Lines

Get into the weekend spirit with this dreamy clip of Matt Pallet, Tyler James, Mook Lion and Richan van Reenen escaping reality for a day of epic surf somewhere down the coast.

‘While city commuters fuelled up for the morning commute this week, we headed in the opposite direction to find a little piece of local paradise…’

Video By: Lines / Music: Hinds Brothers