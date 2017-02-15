Rolling Retro 2017

IMPORTANT INFO ROLLING RETRO FANS: Due to less than ideal weather and wind for Saturday 18 February, the Rolling Retro has been moved to the alternative date of, Saturday, 04 March 2017. The event only runs with perfect beach weather and fun waves, hence the call being made by event director, Kai Linder. Catch the full event details below:

Rolling Retro 2017 is going Punk! So dust off those Pennywise albums, find your studs, load up on zinc and lumo accessories and grow that mohawk as we take over Llandudno beach for another day of surf, music and good times! We are joined this year by our awesome sponsors El Jimador, Vudu Surf, Striped Horse, Red Bull, Billabong, Von Zipper and Hurricane Surf.

Entry to the event is free. If you want to surf in a heat, with one of our classic surfboards, the entry fee is R150. We will announce online entries soon.

Divisions are surfing, bodysurfing and bodyboard.

Prizes:

– Best surfer, best Lady, best Grom.

– Best Tube

– Best Wipeout

– Best dressed Male and Female

– Old School Style Master

– Best Log

Food and beverages are for sale from the lifesaving club and full bar available as well as Striped Horse draught and the ever popular El Jimador frozen margarita bar. Bars open at 12. (No alcohol to under 18’s and please drink responsibly!)

Entertainment so far are the cool dudes from Mix n Blend as well as DJ Ike for after the prize giving. We will announce further acts closer to the event.

We advise coming prepared with cash, but the bar does have a card machine. Parking can be very difficult so rather catch a ride, uber or taxi.

Times:

8:30am – Registration

9:30am – Heats start

12:00 – bars open

6:00pm – Pro Heats

7pm – prize giving followed by live music.

Remember your cash, sunblock, retro gear and party vibes!

Queries – kaisurf@yahoo.com

*Images By: Richard Johnson