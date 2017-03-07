Positive Wave Tour – Shaun Tomson

South African, Shaun Tomson, is one surfing’s biggest legend and sweetheart. He is, after all, a World Champion, the writer and producer of the award-winning film ‘Bustin’ Down the Door’, exceptional businessman and a motivational speaker. Talk about achievement. But it hasn’t been an easy ride for Shaun as he has overcome tremendous obstacles in both his career and personal life.

However, Shaun has a profound philosophy of how positive values have the power to transform and affect every sphere of your life. He is currently touring South Africa speaking about his book “The Code: The power of ‘I Will’.” If he pulls into your home town, be sure to pull in, meet the legend and get inspired.

Johannesburg, Thursday, 16th March – Exclusive Books, Hyde Park Centre at 6pm.

Durban, Saturday, 18th March – Exclusive Books, Gateway at 5pm.

