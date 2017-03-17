PE Billabong Junior Series Kicks Off

The Billabong Junior Series presented by All Aboard Travel has kicked off at Pollock Beach in Port Elizabeth. The day has seen some fun, clean and highly rippable lines. The action will run today, Saturday, and Sunday the 25th and 26th of March.

This weekend’s event is 3A rated Surfing South Africa (SSA) for U16, U14, U12 and U10 boys and girls with prize-money in all divisions and ranking points counting towards both the Billabong Junior Series and South African Surf Tour (SAST) 2017 titles. It is the first of four surfing exciting events that will crown champions in five age divisions for boys and girls for the 20th successive year.

“We are excited to be launching the 20th annual Billabong Junior Series in Port Elizabeth,” said Billabong Marketing Manager Chad D’Arcy. “It’s a great time to be a junior surfer in South Africa at the moment, and Billabong is proud of our junior surfing legacy.”

Shred hard, grommies!

*Featured image: Summer Sutton warms up / Image By: Kody McGregor