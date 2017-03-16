Party For Charity

This Sunday, the 26th of March, at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens, Grassy Spark and The Rudimentals will be taking to the stage together for a charity supporting concert.

R5 for every ticket sold will be donated by the collective to two NPO’s and a school in Khayalitsha.

Namely, Homes to Grow St. Francis Trust, Zenzaleni Waldorf School in Khayalitsha, and Waves for Change Surf Therapy program.

The goal being to sell out and raise an amount ranging between R 27500 – R30000 [5800-6000 attendees]. The money raised will be used to enrich the children of these charities/NPO’s lives where they need it.

“The mission is to have our music affect a positive change beyond the Kirstenbosch gardens,” the bands stated.”

By simply purchasing a ticket and heading down for a groovy afternoon in the Gardens you can be a part of the change. Tickets sold here.

You can also bring any donations that will directly impact the lives of these children, as well as the victims of the Imizamo Yethu fire. The children from the schools generally need clothes, books, toys, and school stationary. The children from Waves for Change would appreciate any unused surf apparel and the Imizamo Yethu fire victims are in desperate need of non-perishables. There will be a drop off point within the concert area.