Mozambique – After The Storm
Tyerell Jordaan has just returned from a trip to Mozambique with the Du Preez brothers, Mitch and Bryce. Having arrived just three days after Cyclone Dineo made landfall, they saw how the storm wreaked havoc on the coastal villages of Tofo and Tofino. But they were also able to take advantage of the new sand banks created by the cyclone.
After two days of driving we arrived in the evening,” said Tyerell. “As the sun rose it was clear that people had been hit hard as there were wrecked houses and stripped roofs wherever you went. The locals are extremely resilient and had already started rebuilding most of their homes. However, there were some really fun, punchy waves. Here are some captures of the locals and surf action from our trip.”
Bryce Du Preez winds it back into a Tofino pocket.
Early mornings Mozambique style.
Mitch Du Preez has a bit of destroying every section of the wave.
The was a lot of rebuilding happening in Tofo after the cyclone.
Mitch resurfaces in crystal clear water.
Bryce in deep at the beach break.
The early stages of a carving. I'm not sure how these guys mange to work when it's 38 degrees.
Bryce boosts at the rippable wave, Dragons.
Bryce among the clouds.
The hustle and bustle of the markets.
A hollow one at the Point.
Bryce right at home in paradise.
A local spear fisherman heading out at sunrise.
Our tuk tuk outside an old building in Inambane.
One of the big resorts that took a beating.
A local making grass matts to sell at the market.
Mitch and Bryce heading out. The sand is way hotter than it looks...
A local grom chilling.
Bryce cracks a lip at the Point. The cyclone had cause the sand to shift further down resulting in some more bowly sections.
A family cools off.
One of the roadside carvers en route to Inambane.
Mitch test out on of the spots that's good for airs - clearly.
A local cruising just before dark.
The surfers view in Mozam.
Bryce was going for some innovative airs.
A young local kid feeling the stoke.
The market was up and running again after it took a lashing from the intense winds.
Mitch laying into a fun wall.
My early morning surf check buddy.
The local community were all helping out and doing their bit to clean up the aftermath of the cyclone.
Bryce on a drainer.
Peace out till next time Mozam.