 
57 mins ago 57 mins ago

Mozambique – After The Storm

  • 57 mins ago
  • by zigzag

Tyerell Jordaan has just returned from a trip to Mozambique with the Du Preez brothers, Mitch and Bryce. Having arrived just three days after Cyclone Dineo made landfall, they saw how the storm wreaked havoc on the coastal villages of Tofo and Tofino. But they were also able to take advantage of the new sand banks created by the cyclone. 

After two days of driving we arrived in the evening,” said Tyerell. “As the sun rose it was clear that people had been hit hard as there were wrecked houses and stripped roofs wherever you went. The locals are extremely resilient and had already started rebuilding most of their homes. However, there were some really fun, punchy waves. Here are some captures of the locals and surf action from our trip.”

Gallery Image
Bryce Du Preez winds it back into a Tofino pocket.
Gallery Image
Early mornings Mozambique style.
Gallery Image
Mitch Du Preez has a bit of destroying every section of the wave.
Gallery Image
The was a lot of rebuilding happening in Tofo after the cyclone.
Gallery Image
Mitch resurfaces in crystal clear water.
Gallery Image
Bryce in deep at the beach break.
Gallery Image
The early stages of a carving. I'm not sure how these guys mange to work when it's 38 degrees.
Gallery Image
Bryce boosts at the rippable wave, Dragons.
Gallery Image
Bryce among the clouds.
Gallery Image
The hustle and bustle of the markets.
Gallery Image
A hollow one at the Point.
Gallery Image
Bryce right at home in paradise.
Gallery Image
A local spear fisherman heading out at sunrise.
Gallery Image
Our tuk tuk outside an old building in Inambane.
Gallery Image
One of the big resorts that took a beating.
Gallery Image
A local making grass matts to sell at the market.
Gallery Image
Mitch and Bryce heading out. The sand is way hotter than it looks...
Gallery Image
A local grom chilling.
Gallery Image
Bryce cracks a lip at the Point. The cyclone had cause the sand to shift further down resulting in some more bowly sections.
Gallery Image
A family cools off.
Gallery Image
One of the roadside carvers en route to Inambane.
Gallery Image
Mitch test out on of the spots that's good for airs - clearly.
Gallery Image
A local cruising just before dark.
Gallery Image
The surfers view in Mozam.
Gallery Image
Bryce was going for some innovative airs.
Gallery Image
A young local kid feeling the stoke.
Gallery Image
The market was up and running again after it took a lashing from the intense winds.
Gallery Image
Mitch laying into a fun wall.
Gallery Image
My early morning surf check buddy.
Gallery Image
The local community were all helping out and doing their bit to clean up the aftermath of the cyclone.
Gallery Image
Bryce on a drainer.
Gallery Image
Peace out till next time Mozam.
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *