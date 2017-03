More Madness From Morocco’s March Swell

Morocco is continuing to blow up on the internet after an insane, late Winter swell. Despite the crunchiness, surfers of all levels and on boards of different shapes and sizes were out for their own slice of perfection.

For a full taste of the madness check out the clip below. At the 3 minute mark see what happens when the elements collide and a board is blown into the lip of a pitching wave, snapping it instantly.

Video by: Hamzablues