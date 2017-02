King Kelly Shredding J-Bay

In the next episode of his surf series, Grant Clegg presents an epic narrative video documenting Kelly Slater’s JBay Open campaign over the past few years. No matter whether it’s Al Merrick or one of his Slater models under his feet, allow Kelly to demonstrate why he is one of the best surfers at Jeffrey’s Bay.

Jbay Open & Closed – Episode 03 from Surge Point Pictures on Vimeo.