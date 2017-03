‘Just Now’ With Jordy Smith – Full Video

If you missed the premiere of the short surf film, ‘Just Now’, or if you just want to watch it on repeat before every surf session, then look no further! Follow Jordy Smith as he shreds across the globe in this epic short directed by Dane Staples.

Jordy Smith – a next world champion? No doubt about it!

Hit play and prepare to froth.

Just Now – Jordy Smith from Dane Staples on Vimeo.